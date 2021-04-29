About this product
We crossed the Thai line with hardy Dutch genetics to produce a plant that is self sufficient, from the forests of Slovenia to gardens from Canada and England to Scandinavia. Of course it will grow in southern regions providing a decent harvest, but this plant is really a Paradise seeds gift to those who must endure farming their weather besieged gardens north of 50 º n.L. In terms of yield, it may not be the biggest but there won’t be much wastage. This is as safe a bet as you can get in moderate countries.
A modern miracle for colder climate growers, Sweet Purple will take the cold and the wet in its stride and still grow above 2 meters if you let it. The stems grow thick and the leaves bushy. The relatively short flowering time means you should be enjoying this smoke around harvest festival time.
Sweet and minty, the herbal bouquet that gave this variety its name is a favourite with artists and writers seeking contemplative meditation.
40% Indica / 60% Sativa
THC level: 12-16%
CBD level: < 0.1%
The award-winning Sweet Purple by Paradise Seeds was developed to thrive in the outdoors. Crossing a Thai strain with famous hardy Dutch genetics, Sweet Purple brings minty, floral, and herbal aromas and flavors. The high can leave you in a relaxed state perfect for enjoying music or a leisurely walk.
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.