Thai refers to a cannabis variety that grows natively in Thailand and was brought to the U.S. in the 70s and 80s. This pure sativa landrace is sometimes called “Thai Sticks” because of the way its buds are traditionally dried and tied into long sticks. This original Thai variety has given rise to many strains we commonly see on the market today, including Voodoo, Juicy Fruit, and the classic Haze. Thai induces powerful but comfortable effects and has a distinct fruity, citrus aroma. This strain is a challenge for growers outside tropical climates, but greenhouse gardens make this grow possible for experts patient enough for Thai’s long growth cycle and slow flowering.

572 reported effects from 90 people
Happy 58%
Energetic 52%
Relaxed 51%
Focused 51%
Uplifted 46%
Dry mouth 24%
Anxious 6%
Dry eyes 5%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 3%

Avatar for TokinTravels
Member since 2016
I'm just going to tell a little story about this stain in its natural habitat. This past January I was doing some work on a tiny island off the coast of Malaysia, quite close to the Thai border. I didn't think I'd be smoking at all since I didn't have any connections and drugs carry such a stiff p...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricTinglyUplifted
Avatar for KindGodess420
Member since 2015
💜..Whoa, This Intence old-school Thai has me Relaxing & chillin' while I honor All our Veterans Today!..Feelin' the Chronic Pain dissipating & my f'n PTSD melting, there's No ANXIETY here!..Happy, Calm, Mellow, Clear Headed THAI lifts me Up Fast..soo Elevating & Fun.."Lasts a Long Time!" I 💜 this...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for saxscrapers
Member since 2014
Picked up a little "Wild" Thai from Novel Tree this afternoon. Smokes clean and provides a little pick me up for the afternoon. Nice flavors and definitely a nice feeling when done. Happy New Year Washington! Retail marijuana is finally starting to shape up and show the potential we voted for. ...
CreativeEuphoric
Avatar for Kamileaon
Member since 2014
Red String Thai, a good strain if you wanna get mellow and not stoned, mostly head high but relaxes your spine, this is my medicine for torticollis (neck & spine spasms) and it works great. It is really cheap compared to skunk and strong marijuana, i got 7g for £25; almost a 3rd of the price of skun...
CreativeHappyRelaxed
Avatar for AZBADGIRL88
Member since 2016
This is a very nice strain. At 1st when i started smoking it the effects weren't instant. But after 30 min it all started to come together. pros: nice body high nice head equally even burst of energy i smoked it at around 7:30 at night and woke up 5am still high. its a strain that creeps up on yo...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Strain
Thai
First strain child
Thai Girl
child
Second strain child
Eagle Bill
child

