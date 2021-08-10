About this product
Era provides superior control over temperature ranges, and combines with dual wick and leak-resistant pods to deliver the most flavorful and consistently satisfying taste yet.
Era is a closed system device that’s compatible with pods sold to and filled by extract companies. Check our website for the most current retailers and states where Era is available.
Welcome to a new Era.
Era is a closed system device that’s compatible with pods sold to and filled by extract companies. Check our website for the most current retailers and states where Era is available.
Welcome to a new Era.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
PAX®
Hi, we're PAX. Our mission is to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. For more than a decade, we’ve been focused on creating award-winning devices that bring out the best in the flower. The word PAX means “peace,” and we take that to heart. We are committed to establishing cannabis as a force for good—advancing causes of social justice, access and equity.