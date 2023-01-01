The most elevated PAX device. Enjoy flower with an enhanced oven that heats up in 22 seconds. Get more sessions on a single charge with 25% greater battery capacity. Activate signature Dynamic Modes with a click, or have complete control with the PAX App. All backed by the only 10-year limited warranty in the industry.
Included with the Basic Kit: • Flat & Raised Mouthpieces • Standard Oven Lid • USB Charger • Maintenance Kit
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.