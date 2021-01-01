Loading…
Phyto Extractions

Blueberry 0.5G Complete Kit

Portable, discreet, easy to use, and highly functional, since legalization 2.0 vapes have become the go-to cannabis product among new consumers, and long-time enthusiasts. Phyto’s industry-leading line of premium kits provide you with everything you need to start enjoying high-quality, terpene-rich vapour.

Each kit contains everything you need to get started, including a 0.5g cartridge, a reusable pen battery, and a USB charger. Powered by CCELL, the industry-leaders in vape technology, our complete pen kits are designed using a ceramic atomizer rather than a quartz coil, offering consistent temperature and taste from the first use to the last.

Blueberry – You can expect the sweet-flavour of fresh blueberries and subtle pine notes thanks to the 5% botanical terpene content, formulated with highly-refined distillate. Our formulation contains distillate with a 80-90% THC concentration and no CBD.
