About this product

Compact, smooth and convenient, our high-grade disposable pens are draw-activated, giving you an optimal experience from the first inhale to the last. Perfect for the experienced consumer, who can now enjoy their favourite extract on the go, or for casual concentrate consumer who is still learning about the vape market, and excited to explore its vast array of product offerings.



Pineapple Express – Pineapple Express is a heavy-hitting hybrid that packs a tropical punch. With aromas of mango, apple, cedar, and of course pineapple, our high-quality 0.5g cartridges combine THC distillate with a 80-90% potency range, diluted with botanical terpenes.