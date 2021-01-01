Loading…
Phyto Extractions

Pink Kush 0.5g Complete Kit

Portable, discreet, easy to use, and highly functional, since legalization 2.0 vapes have become the go-to cannabis product among new consumers, and long-time enthusiasts. Phyto’s industry-leading line of premium kits provide you with everything you need to start enjoying high-quality, terpene-rich vapour.

Phyto’s premium terpene-rich distillate formulations are made using all-natural, food-grade ingredients, with absolutely zero fillers or synthetic additives. With an impressive 80-90% THC range, all of our vape products are created using our legacy knowledge, combined with strict adherence to Health Canada’s rigorous quality control testing and processes.

Pink Kush – Our popular Pink Kush cartridges are filled with distillate, extracted from this indica-dominant hybrid cultivar, that’s renowned for its sweet aroma and distinct herby taste. This variety boasts a 80-90% THC distillate, diluted with botanical terpenes.
