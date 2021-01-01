About this product

Compact, smooth and convenient, our high-grade disposable pens are draw-activated, giving you an optimal experience from the first inhale to the last. Perfect for the experienced consumer, who can now enjoy their favourite extract on the go, or for casual concentrate consumer who is still learning about the vape market, and excited to explore its vast array of product offerings.



All of our 0.5g disposable pens are filled with our proprietary formulations, Made using botanically-derived terpenes, and zero fillers, carrier oils, or synthetic additives. Our cartridges contain 80-90% THC distillate and deliver a refined experience, complete with flavour profiles from your favourite cannabis cultivars.



Pink Kush – Our popular Pink Kush cartridges are filled with distillate, extracted from this indica-dominant hybrid cultivar, that’s renowned for its sweet aroma and distinct herby taste. This variety boasts a 80-90% THC distillate, diluted with botanical terpenes.