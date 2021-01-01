About this product

Portable, discreet, easy to use, and highly functional, since legalization 2.0 vapes have become the go-to cannabis product among new consumers, and long-time enthusiasts. Phyto’s industry-leading line of premium kits provide you with everything you need to start enjoying high-quality, terpene-rich vapour.



Each kit contains everything you need to get started, including a 0.5g cartridge, a reusable pen battery, and a USB charger. Powered by CCELL, the industry-leaders in vape technology, our complete pen kits are designed using a ceramic atomizer rather than a quartz coil, offering consistent temperature and taste from the first use to the last.



Super Lemon Haze – A sativa-dominant hybrid that’s as citrussy as its name suggests, this perennially popular cultivar makes a great concentrate, one that’s fresh and full of zest. This variety contains 80-90% THC distillate, formulated with botanical terpenes, without any additives or synthetic fillers.