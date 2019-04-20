About this product
About this strain
Black Triangle effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
17% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
4% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
26% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!