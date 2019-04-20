ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for sweetonbc
Member since 2019
One small bowl, time to relax and listen to music - excellent flavor, no more stress or worries, definitely not leaving the house.
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for big_bowls
Member since 2019
great if you wanna knock the fuck out after a hard day at work.
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Karra
Member since 2018
i loved hiw you get the nice head buzz but also feel clearminded felt creative and happy and mega relaxed!!
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Stutz031
Member since 2019
Incredible strain. If your in Vegas be sure to get it from the cultivator Green Life Productions. You won't be disappointed.
EuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for BostonBill
Member since 2015
Picked up a couple pre rolled cones from NETA As a smoker of 35 plus years,I've never been so high of just a couple hits. Will be going back to get 1/8th of flower (max they sell per visit) Night time smoke,great relaxation
ArousedRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for iThinkThere4iSmoke
Member since 2019
I bought a pre-roll of this stuff, and went to pour the bud out like I usually do, to load into a water pipe. I was annoyed because I couldn't get the bud to come out of the cone. I ended up tearing open the joint and found the bud inside to be kind of stuck together and not ground up as much as I'm...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Bellabluedream
Member since 2019
This is an amazing strain. I got the cartridge from the club and it’s amazing for my depression as well as pain.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for WEEDNOTSOSNOB420
Member since 2018
This was the most smooth smoking bud I've had in a very long time. The THC content is quite high and the high that you get is superior to most. You feel it in your body (body buzz) and your head. But, the head high is very clear and uplifting! I would definetly recommend this strain to almost anyone...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry