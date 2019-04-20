Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Picked up a couple pre rolled cones from NETA As a smoker of 35 plus years,I've never been so high of just a couple hits. Will be going back to get 1/8th of flower (max they sell per visit) Night time smoke,great relaxation
I bought a pre-roll of this stuff, and went to pour the bud out like I usually do, to load into a water pipe. I was annoyed because I couldn't get the bud to come out of the cone. I ended up tearing open the joint and found the bud inside to be kind of stuck together and not ground up as much as I'm...
This was the most smooth smoking bud I've had in a very long time. The THC content is quite high and the high that you get is superior to most. You feel it in your body (body buzz) and your head. But, the head high is very clear and uplifting! I would definetly recommend this strain to almost anyone...