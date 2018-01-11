Pink Panties is a cross of Burmese Kush and a Florida Kush backcross. It expresses dense, medium-sized buds that reek of tart and tangy citrus alongside a strong floral bouquet. This strain delivers a smooth smoking experience that is citrus-forward, but lightly herbal on the exhale. Consumers can find value in Pink Panties’ potent but functional sedation, which may help abate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD.