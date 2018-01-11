About this product
Pink Panties effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
16% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Headache
5% of people say it helps with headache
Insomnia
22% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
