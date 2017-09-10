ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Burmese Kush

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Burmese Kush

Bred by T.H. Seeds and including the California classic OG Kush, this plant will be dark green and have a piney aroma with a sweet aftertaste and tends to give consumers a calm, mellow outlook. Growth can be slow to start, so Burmese Kush is best for indoor conditions where growth speeds up, with plants flowering in 7-8 weeks. The effects also tend to come on slowly but can be strong and long-lasting once they do.

Effects

886 reported effects from 121 people
Happy 58%
Relaxed 58%
Euphoric 52%
Uplifted 40%
Hungry 27%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 19%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

163

Avatar for jtevans70
Member since 2012
Just as port wine is the dessert of wines, Burmese Kush is like a really good decadent dessert. Also known as 'BuKu,' it's an amazing smoke. In the world of the Cannabis connoisseur, this has to be the most aroma therapeutic weed. And the flavor puts this strain as one of the finest Cannabis strains...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappy
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
i love the smell of burmese kush, very strong, very pungent. if i were stuck on an island and could only smoke 5 strains for the rest of my life...burmese kush would be one of them. great cannabis for evening tokers.
Reported
feelings
Creative
Avatar for ExtraStrength8
Member since 2012
I picked up some large long buds, reminded me of grinch fingers. Not much of a rock nug, they were open and looked like a bush. A very nice strain, smelled like hard candies. Unfortunately I could only ever last maybe 3 hours before I passed out, sleep was deep and refreshing.
Reported
feelings
HappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for bracee
Member since 2016
So this review is kinda late since it's been a few days since I smoked it, but I really liked this one. I was able to stay up & get some homework done, was super chill & mellow & focused. Dry eyes kinda sucked considering I was doing it all on my laptop in the wee hours of the night, but it was tol...
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for cascadianpatriot
Member since 2015
A really nice everyday strain. Doesn't lock you into the couch, but has a good body high. Is a bit of a creeper so just wait a minute. The cerebral high lets you enjoy your mind, or anything else, quite nicely.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxed
Lineage

Strain
Burmese Kush
First strain child
Capers
child
Second strain child
Green Python
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Burmese KushUser uploaded image of Burmese KushUser uploaded image of Burmese KushUser uploaded image of Burmese KushUser uploaded image of Burmese KushUser uploaded image of Burmese KushUser uploaded image of Burmese Kush
