QUIT SMOKING REDEFINED.
925 is designed for smokers with discerning tastes. Supple Italian Leathers enhance every curve of the harmonious ergonomics; and make 925 a pleasure to hold.
Powered by the Drizzle Tank, 925 delivers a cigarette-like apt inhale, thus ensuring a seamless switching experience.
VAPING REDINED
925 with the Storme Tank : Thoughtfully designed for Vape connoisseurs who want to avoid the obscurity of cloud chasing.
When powered by the Storme Tank, 925 produces velvety voluptuous vapor and evokes a sophisticated Vaping experience.
LUXURY OF CONVENIENCE
Thoughtfully designed to Redefine Vaping, we infused stunning aesthetics with a utilitarian design and crafted the 925 to seamlessly fit into your “FIFTH Pocket”.
Meticulous engineering of the lever effortlessly collapses the 925, while the simple flick of a wrist clicks the tank back into place.
DOLCE FAR NIENTE
Ingenious thinking doesn't always have to be out-of-the-box. Pivot Redefines Vaping by introducing a new meticulously handcrafted “Box Mod”.
With water-proofed electronic components, the 925 provides an exhilarating performance even when mistakes happen.
925’s benefiting companion always retains its rigid rectangular shape. (Available Separately)
