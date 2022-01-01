About this product
Inspired by your favourite frozen treat on a stick, Pocket Fives Orange Vanilla 1:1 soft chews combine two great tastes together with 5mg of hybrid THC and a vanilla-smooth 5mg CBD in every piece. Enjoy a pair of our tasty plant-based soft chews suitable for any temperature. Pocket Fives is always the best value!
About this brand
Cannabis connoisseurs know that high times don’t need high prices. Pocket Fives gummies are top shelf cannabis treats at rock bottom prices, perfect for people ballin’ on a budget. Every pack offers a pair of tasty plant-based, vegan-friendly gummies fortified with 5mg of quality cannabis THC in every piece. Enjoy a pair of Pocket Fives for yourself or share them with a bud. They’re always your best value.