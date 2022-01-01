ORGANIC SMOKING HERBAL BLEND, SMOKING MIX, NICOTINE & TOBACCO FREE, NATURAL SPEARMINT FLAVOR
by Potzee.ca
IndicaTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
With a premium mix of mullein, raspberry leaf, chamomile flower, spearmint leaf and white willow bark. Hand-crafted and blended twice to produce an even and virtually stem-free consistency, making it ready for use. All natural and organically sourced from USDA certified suppliers. An irresistible, minty perfection. The 28 gram size is sealed in a metal tin for freshness, ease of storage and portability.
About this strain
Bubba Hash by Ace Seeds is a stout indica-dominant cross of famous and familiar genetics. This strain’s spear-like colas and dense morphology make it ideal for indoor growers with limited space. A cross between Katsu Bubba and Hash Plant, this pungent strain offers consumers a unique bouquet of hash, coffee, and petrichor alongside notes of skunk and fuel. Bubba Hash has surprisingly clear mental effects while smoothing out anxiety, pain, and restlessness.
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
