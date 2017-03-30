ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.5 82 reviews

Katsu Bubba Kush

aka Katsu Bubba

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 82 reviews

Katsu Bubba Kush

Katsu Bubba Kush is a unique Bubba Kush phenotype with a deep, floral terpene profile. Representing its genetic namesake in appearance and bud structure, Katsu Bubba’s nugs are dense and resinous. This strain’s high THC content hits the consumer with powerful euphoria that cascades over the body, relaxing and weighing down extremities. Utilize Katsu Bubba Kush to help with insomnia, nausea, and minor pain. Also, anticipate strong appetite stimulation.   

Effects

66 people reported 445 effects
Relaxed 63%
Euphoric 40%
Happy 40%
Sleepy 24%
Uplifted 19%
Pain 37%
Stress 33%
Insomnia 31%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 27%
Dry mouth 13%
Anxious 1%
Dizzy 1%
Dry eyes 1%
Paranoid 1%

Reviews

82

Avatar for St James
Member since 2018
A nice sweet tasting INDICA that snuck up,on me....it tasted so good I took 6-8 hits n found myself soon relaxed, low pain and no spasms. Every INDICA strain IMO has qualities other may not, so I have found in 50+years of testing if you have certain medical needs try as many strains as ya can..... I...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Blackstone814PA
Member since 2018
I have PTSD and one thing I've read is to avoid the Pinene terp...the book I was reading said to try Bubba Kush cause it doesn't have the Pinene... To my amazement, it helped more than any other strain I've tried in the past. It actually made me feel how I used to feel before the PTSD. I didn't eve...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for oldsmoky
Member since 2017
An excellent Indica, nice taste on inhale and exhale kinda sweet, it's been helping with my back pain, and had helped with sleep also, would Def recommend and would get again, but I'm a Kush fan, this def has that good Kush body feel.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for PoisonIvy25
Member since 2016
I bought a vape pen cartridge of this strain produced by the cultivar Cresco at my local dispensary recently. It was suggested to me by my budtender as a good night time medicine to treat severe pain, muscle spasms, and insomnia. It performs as a typical indica in that it slowed me down a bit and ma...
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ChiTownConnoisseur
Member since 2016
Great smell/flavor, very strong. Solid indica experience, really relaxing but didn't really put me to sleep. Worked well for me as a 7pm chill, bit didn't have me passed out at 8:30.
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTingly
Photos

User uploaded image of Katsu Bubba Kush
User uploaded image of Katsu Bubba Kush

Lineage

Strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Katsu Bubba Kush
First strain child
Keystone Kush
child
Second strain child
Bubba Hash
child

