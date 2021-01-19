About this product
Enter coupon code "bogo2021" at checkout and receive a bonus pack of Lemon Thunder seeds today! Code has UNLIMITED usage, whatever you buy we match!
Use coupon code "FREESEEDS" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FREE!
Lemon Thunder is a high CBD strain producing a 1:1 CBD to THC result. Lemon Thunder's genetic line consists of a deadly triple cross between ATF (Alaskan Thunder Fuck), ACDC and Lemon Pineapple. Lemon Pineapple, is a sativa dominant strain with a very uplifting and energetic high, giving this varietal the perfect blend that captures the medicinal benefits of the CBD (ACDC), with the clear active high of the sativa. To top it all off the ATF parent also contributes a beautiful citrus taste and scent adding to its impressive terpene profile. Lemon Thunder is also notorious for its mold and pest resistance making this a go to strain for any beginner!
About this strain
ACDC is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made from a phenotype of Cannatonic. This strain produces little to no intoxicating effects. Medical marijuana patients choose ACDC to help treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy and the negative effects of chemotherapy.
ACDC effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling.
We offer flat-rate pricing on all of our strains; $29.99 for 10 seeds w/$3 shipping on single orders and free shipping when buying 2 or more packs. Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion
We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required!
CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS!
Enter coupon code “freeseeds ” at checkout to receive a FREE pack ($30 value) of Mixed Seeds.
"Freebie of the Week" giveaway program. Every week we will feature our "Freebie" strain that will be thrown into your order when ordering 3 or more packs total of any strain(s). It's a $30 value absolutely FREE of charge!
Enter coupon code "freebie" at checkout and receive your FREE pack of our freebie strain this week!
(Outdoor Seasonal Special)
Bulk pricing on all strains!
$2 per seed for 100 seeds
$1.50 per seed for 1,000 seeds
Contact us for questions regarding Bulk purchases!
contact@premiumseedmarket.com