Proper Blueberry Pomegranate is a sparkling cannabis beverage made with natural flavours and deoxygenated Ontario spring water. With 10 mg of THC, one calorie and no sugar, Proper Blueberry Pomegranate is an incredible beverage that delivers flavour. All our beverages are proudly crafted in Canada with an attention to flavour and quality, because that’s Proper. This isn’t corporate cannabis; it’s made with care.