Hydrate your spirits with the DL 2.0 Mist Series: our fan-favorite 510 cartridge vaporizer, now with a dappled tactile finish and an ombré lustrous sheen.

This variable voltage vape has a sleek profile, ideal for slipping in and out of a pocket for a quick puff without anyone noticing. The auto-draw functionality is designed to mimic a bar-style disposable vape, giving you the power to take a toke with just a few gentle puffs! Turning the unit on and cycling through the voltage settings can be done simply by a quick sequence of pulls from the device. Single-button functionality has also been added if you prefer to control the vape manually instead. The LED light ring around the base of this device indicates the selected voltage setting and power level, eliminating the need for a display that could otherwise give you away.



You might notice that while still compact, the upgraded Pulsar 510 DL 2.0 has a slightly larger design than the previous model. This is to fit a wider range of 510 cart sizes, from 1mL to 2mL cartridges as well. The exterior also houses a larger battery, which has about twice the power as the original DL! That means more puffs between charges so you can enjoy for even longer. Another perk is the additional 2.8V heat setting that allows for lower temp draws, providing mistier clouds packed with flavor from this portable vape. This unit has a built-in safety feature that shuts off the heat (but not the power) after 10 seconds of use, preserving the quality of your carts and preventing any overheating.



THE PULSAR 510 DL 2.0 SHOWCASES UPGRADED FEATURES WITH THE SAME RELIABLE STEALTH. JUST INSERT THE 510 CARTRIDGE OF YOUR CHOICE, ATTACH THE MAGNETIC BASE, AND YOU'RE READY TO ENJOY!

