This variable voltage vape has a streamlined exterior that can be stashed easily for stealthy traveling. The 510 DL 3.0 encompasses the best qualities of previous models; it has a slimmer profile than the 2.0 for an optimized grip, with a broader body style to house a battery that's more than twice the power as the original DL! That means more puffs between charges so you can stay elevated for even longer.
The auto-draw functionality is designed to mimic a traditional disposable vape, giving you the power to take a toke without pressing any buttons! Turning the unit on can be done simply by a quick sequence of pulls from the device. A new tactile twist dial allows you to select from four voltage settings; whether you prefer potent flavors or heavy clouds, this DL has settings that will satisfy! This vape pen is also equipped with a pre-heat function so you can prep thick oil cartridges before taking a hit. The LED light ring around the base of this device indicates the power level, eliminating the need for a display that could otherwise give you away.
Note: Maximum cartridge size is 2.4 inches length, 0.55 inches diameter (61mm x 14mm)
This kit includes:
1 Pulsar 510 DL 3.0 Battery
1 Bottom magnetic connector
1 USB charging cable
PULSAR 510 DL 3.0 TWIST VAPORIZER TECH SPECS:
650mAh battery
Auto-draw cartridge vaporizer
510 threaded connection
Four voltage settings (2.8V-4.0V)
Flex temp dial
Preheat functionality
Sleek and discreet
USB-C charging
6 month end user warranty
Multiple color options available
