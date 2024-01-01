Introducing the Pulsar 510 DL 5.0, a high-tech vape bar decked out with a liquid crystal display and fully adjustable voltage range so you can pilot yourself to any voyage desired.



This model is for the forward-thinkers who want full throttle power packed into a pocket-sized build. This body style is more substantial than previous models while mimicking popular disposable vaporizers closely so that people around you can't tell the difference. Each colorway's shell has a matte finish for a more high-end feel. Experience the comfort and convenience of the silicone mouthpiece, which is heat-resistant and optimized for traveling; its magnetic connection allows it to be removed from the body for easy cleaning and viewing the cart's airpath.



The auto-draw functionality keeps this vape at-the-ready for your enjoyment which is quite convenient for a quick toke anytime. Activating the unit and cycling through voltage settings with a quick sequence of taps on the tactile button located on the bottom of the device. Prime cartridges before inhaling to prevent clogs by using the 8-second preheat function. The Planet Ring Indicator lights up incrementally during this countdown, becoming fully lit upon cycle completion.



Liquid crystal displays are just about as impressive as the name sounds, giving you a bright, bold view of all the vape's functions at a glance. This new addition covers the entire right side surrounded by our signature LED light bar for true space-age allure. The LCD screen displays the current voltage setting by decimal and level, Planet Ring preheat indicator, battery life by percentage and level, and a puff counter to ensure consistent dosing with every use.



Once this unit is charged up, just screw in your 510-threaded cartridge of choice, attach the magnetic base, and you're ready to get lifted! The DL 5.0 is programmed with a fully adjustable voltage range, allowing you to dial into precise results with every sesh. Full flavors and terpene rich hits? Absolutely. Thick clouds for an immediate boost? You bet. We've got you covered for anywhere in between to hit the sweet spot of consumption, too. Toggle the adjustable airflow switch on the bottom of this device to discover your potency preferences. Packed with a 1000mAh battery capacity, this device provides plenty of time for enjoyment between charges.

