The 510 DL Lite Vaporizer encompasses all the fundamentals in a portable and discreet cartridge vape. This simplified model is easy to use and beginner friendly, offering the quickest route to the clouds without fiddling with buttons or settings. Just insert the 510 cartridge of your choosing, attach the magnetic base, and you're ready to enjoy!



This compact unit has a glossy monochromatic finish and a sleek profile, ideal for slipping in and out of a pocket for a quick puff without anyone noticing. The auto-draw functionality is designed to mimic a traditional vape, giving you the power to take a toke without pressing any buttons! Turning the unit on can be done simply by a quick sequence of pulls from the device, which has one pre-set temperature to balance flavor enjoyment and cloud capactity of most cartridges. The LED light ring around the base of the device indicates the power level, eliminating the need for a display that could otherwise give you away.



The Lite model contains the same battery as the original DL, with an added feature that shuts off the heat (but not the power) after 10 seconds of use, which extends the battery life of this device and makes the most of every charge. This temperature regulation also helps preserve the potency of your carts and prevents overheating.



Note: Maximum cartridge size is 2.3 inches length, 0.4 inches diameter (59mm x 11.5mm)



This kit includes:



1 Pulsar 510 DL Lite Battery

1 Bottom magnetic connector

