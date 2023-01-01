Sophisticated and stately, this vaporizer has faux wood grain patterning all around the body that evokes feelings of hand-carved rich mahogany. This unit's battery is concealed in a rounded housing for the base, which connects to the 510 cartridge of your choosing. This upgraded design allows space for larger cartridges up to 2mL so you can go longer without having to switch out. Simply attach the bent pipe stem mouthpiece and you're ready to enjoy!



The Pulsar 510 DL Pipe is where subtlety and style come together to achieve excellence. This unit utilizes the power of airflow to grant you full control of the vape without fiddling with buttons, which is especially handy for puffing in public. Like the previous Pulsar DL models, this auto-draw functionality allows you to power up, pre-heat, set the voltage, and shut down all with a few gentle puffs. This unit is equipped with three temperature settings so you can cater any sesh to your liking. Pre-heating lasts for 15 seconds to prime your cartridges and minimize clogging, which is a must-have to keep those vapors flowing smoothly. For those who appreciate the classics, the Pulsar DL Pipe features an exterior button that can be used instead of, or in addition to, the breath control function.



The vaporizer's button doubles as the digital screen to display battery percentage and the selected heat setting. An LED light strip is color-coded according to voltage level; this will also sustain on during the pre-heat mode and their shut-off indicates that your cart is primed. Charge up to a full battery in just over an hour with the included USB-C charging cable.

Show more