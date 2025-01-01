The 510 DL Scribe keeps vaping stealthy. Stash it in a backpack safely disguised as an ordinary writing pen, complete with functional ink.



Yes, you read that right. This model is the ultimate "pen-style" cartridge vaporizer that actually writes. Cleverly cloaked with a ribbed body texture and removable pen cap with a clip, this vaporizer's design is sure to fool any onlooker. Hide it in plain sight within a shirt pocket for easy access or clipped onto any notebook for camouflage. Need to remember those ever-elusive high thoughts? Just jot down a quick note for yourself with the convenient usable ink!



Remove the cap and screw in the 510-threaded cartridge of your choice to get started. Single button operation keeps control simple; activate the vaporizer and cycle through the five voltage levels at the touch of a button to fit your ideal sesh. An 8-second preheat function allows you to prime the cartridge before use, preventing cooled oil from clogging the airpath. The discreet LED indicator light lets you know the current voltage level selected and when preheat mode has been activated; it also has a low battery level warning. Charge back up between sessions with the USB-C charging port.The 510 DL Scribe keeps vaping stealthy. Stash it in a backpack safely disguised as an ordinary writing pen, complete with functional ink.

Yes, you read that right. This model is the ultimate "pen-style" cartridge vaporizer that actually writes. Cleverly cloaked with a ribbed body texture and removable pen cap with a clip, this vaporizer's design is sure to fool any onlooker. Hide it in plain sight within a shirt pocket for easy access or clipped onto any notebook for camouflage. Need to remember those ever-elusive high thoughts? Just jot down a quick note for yourself with the convenient usable ink!



Remove the cap and screw in the 510-threaded cartridge of your choice to get started. Single button operation keeps control simple; activate the vaporizer and cycle through the five voltage levels at the touch of a button to fit your ideal sesh. An 8-second preheat function allows you to prime the cartridge before use, preventing cooled oil from clogging the airpath. The discreet LED indicator light lets you know the current voltage level selected and when preheat mode has been activated; it also has a low battery level warning. Charge back up between sessions with the USB-C charging port.

read more