This electronic nectar collector can be used with the concentrates of your preference, allowing you to elevate your experience no matter what you have on hand. In Dunk Mode, you have two coil options and a glass airpath that provide full flavored vapors when engaged. Just turn the device on, pick your attachment, and inhale while you dip the tip into your stash. Use the dual coil tip for thick, luscious clouds; use the ceramic tube tip to maximize the flavor intensity. In Cart Mode, the Pulsar 510 Dunk is also compatible with most 510 carts, making for an effortless vaping experience at the touch of a button.



If you prefer water filtration, the 510 Dunk has a bonus H2O function! This kit includes a whip-like silicone attachment, allowing you to hook the vaporizer up to any bong or rig's connection. Using this device with your favorite glass piece combines easy temperature control with all the refinement of water filtration, making for satisfying rips each time. Now that's what we call a slam dunk!



This sleek unit has variable voltage capabilities, providing you with three different temperature settings to choose from. Controlling your temps is made simple with the 510 Dunk's one-button control system. Cycling through the temperature settings is quick and the device automatically powers on to the last voltage setting selected so you can pick up right where you left off. You won't have to worry about wasting battery life either since this device has an auto shut-off setting after 10 minutes of inactivity.



A silicone sleeve is provided for each of the ceramic tips after use. The tip that isn't attached for use can be stowed neatly in the on board tip storage compartment. Such a design prevents any pieces from getting lost, which makes traveling with the 510 Dunk even easier. The charging port has a protective cover to prevent potential damage or dust interference. Cleaning the Pulsar 510 Dunk is also quick and painless since all parts require is a wipe down with isopropyl alcohol using cotton swabs.

