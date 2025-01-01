Blast off into a world of clean, contactless inhales from the Pulsar 510 Jetpack Vaporizer, equipped with forced airflow vapor technology to send a hazy airstream your way at the touch of a button.

This futuristic vaporizer is optimized for travel thanks to its compact size that easily fits into a pocket or purse for quick stashing. Get a few quick puffs while on a hiking trail or bumpy road, or pass around with the whole crew without sharing a mouthpiece thanks to the contactless use. The forced airflow vapor functionality of this unit propels a stream of vapor outward without you having to pull from the device; this eliminates any worries about swapping germs and also prevents the cartridge oil being pulled through the airpath.



The 510 Jetpack has a flip-top design so you can open the cap to use the forced air mode or leave it closed to draw like a standard mouthpiece. Its body is made from durable aluminum alloy with a geometric shape that won't roll away on flat surfaces. To use, screw in the 510-threaded cartridge of your choice into the bottom connector, attach to the housing, and use the single button operation to initiate your sesh.



Cycle through the five voltage settings to find the one that suits your style. Double-tap the button to start an 8-second preheat function to warm the cartridge and prevent clogs, then press and hold the button for an effortless inhale of tasty vapors. The color-coded LED indicator light ring shows the selected voltage level, remaining battery life, or current vaping mode when in use. Charge the vaporizer back up quickly via the USB-C charging port on the base.

