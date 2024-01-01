Innovative and electrifying, this vaporizer has a compact rectangular build with a flip-top opening. Inside, you'll find a narrow chute for a cartridge to fit into, keeping it concealed so you can stay under the radar. Magnetic adapters are included for both 0.5mL and 1.0mL 510 threaded carts; screw an adapter onto your cartridge according to its size and the cartridge will attach easily inside this unit. The adapter that is not in use can be secured to the inside of the flip-top lid so you don't have to worry about losing any pieces.



To activate the vaporizer, simply press the large button 5 times; from this stage you have the option of auto-draw functionality or one button control. The 650mAh battery is programmed with 3 voltage settings to choose from. Whether you're looking for light flavorful elevation or thick potent clouds to boost the mood, this model has a setting to satisfy. Additionally, a 15 second pre-heat function allows you to prime cartridges before inhaling, which is essential for preventing clogs to keep hits coming smoothly. Once your sesh is complete, be sure to press the large button 5 times again to power the device down.



What sets the Pulsar VLT apart from the rest is the built-in electric lighter, which is an awesome wind-proof and butane-free alternative to firing up a joint. Smoking is often a communal activity, from break times with coworkers to hanging out with friends... and there's always someone who needs a lighter. Be prepared without a second thought when you've got this vape equipped! As an added bonus, the usual accidental lighter thieves won't pocket this unit out of habit either. 😉 To activate the lighter, open the flip-top lid and remove the protective silicone cover from the coil. Press the large button 5 times to turn the device on, then hold the small button to ignite the coil for 10 seconds at a time.

