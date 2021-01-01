Pure Sunfarms
About this product
Pure Sunfarms 510 vape cartridges are filled with full spectrum, single-strain, whole bud extracts - and nothing else. Island Honey is a sativa-dominant BC bud that offers flavours of sweet spices, honey, and lemon curd, extracted from the original BC-grown flower, with no additives. Fitted with a custom ceramic mouthpiece, and featuring a glass tank and ceramic coil, every component of Pure Sunfarms’ cartridges is thoroughly tested for quality and safety.
