Island Honey reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Island Honey.
Island Honey strain effects
Island Honey strain flavors
Island Honey strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Island Honey reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
j........c
January 6, 2022
Let's me be able to still function and have an elevated mood.
A........7
Today
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Those effects are true. Because I use the vape with that name and the plant 🪴 work in me like say here…but even too a lot weeds help me to go every day do number 2 on the bathroom 🚽. I started use weed in my 33 old and right now I have 41 and the help me to go bathroom every day, create music, and more… I don’t smoke 🚭 only vape… With from regular shop or dispensary
a........a
July 6, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Relaxed
I just had to enjoy the comfortable and relaxing vibe that strain gave me. Really nice to end the day.
o........0
July 11, 2024
Creative
Focused
Thca from the brand Canabzy. Their 7g flower pack.