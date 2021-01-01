Loading…
Logo for the brand Purefarma

Purefarma

Purefarma EARTH CBD Vape

About this product

Strain Dominance: CBD
Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC 40 mg/g • TOTAL CBD 750mg/g

Full Spectrum, Direct Vape, Premium Extract
Terpene profile: Beta-caryophyllene, Alpha bisabolol, Myrcene, Humulene, terpinolene
Tasting Notes: Earthy, Sweet, Honey, Spice

LEVEL-UP & GROUND in your daily self-care routine with our full-bodied EARTH Direct Vape. You can relax knowing our vapes are clean and pure with zero additives, just as nature intended…. but concentrated!
“Great tasting, full bodied vape. Pairs beautifully with any occasion!”

0.5g High CBD, Full plant premium extract. Direct vape, 100% additive free: no carrier oils or cutting agents. Made from hand selected, outdoor grown, natural sunlight Hemp. Non- Psychoactive

Directions: For use by inhalation only. Works with any standard 510 thread vape battery
