About this product

Strain Dominance: Indica

Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC 750mg/g • TOTAL CBD <100mg/g

Full Spectrum, direct vape, premium extract

Terpene profile: Alpha bisabolol, Beta caryophyllene, Humulene, Cis-nerolidol, Myrcene

Tasting Notes: Soft fruits, flora, undertones of berry, lavender, and pine



SLOW DOWN & take the edge off with Purefarma’s Moon direct vape. Let your challenges fade away with the calming effects and euphoric feelings that this vape delivers. “Why not enjoy a relaxing treat anytime of the day!?”



0.5g High THC Indica, Full plant premium extract. Direct Vape, 100% additive free: no carrier oils or cutting agents, the way nature intended!



Directions: For use by inhalation only. Works with any standard 510 thread vape battery