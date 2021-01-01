Purefarma
Purefarma MOON Indica Vape
About this product
Strain Dominance: Indica
Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC 750mg/g • TOTAL CBD <100mg/g
Full Spectrum, direct vape, premium extract
Terpene profile: Alpha bisabolol, Beta caryophyllene, Humulene, Cis-nerolidol, Myrcene
Tasting Notes: Soft fruits, flora, undertones of berry, lavender, and pine
SLOW DOWN & take the edge off with Purefarma’s Moon direct vape. Let your challenges fade away with the calming effects and euphoric feelings that this vape delivers. “Why not enjoy a relaxing treat anytime of the day!?”
0.5g High THC Indica, Full plant premium extract. Direct Vape, 100% additive free: no carrier oils or cutting agents, the way nature intended!
Directions: For use by inhalation only. Works with any standard 510 thread vape battery
