Purefarma

Purefarma Balance 15:15

About this product

Strain Dominance: Sativa CBD & THC
Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC 15mg/g • TOTAL CBD 15 mg/g
Full Spectrum premium oil
Tasting Notes: Earthy notes, Subtle spicy flavours
Terpene profile: Alpha-bisabolol, Beta caryophyllene

BALANCE YOUR BODY & MIND Our formulated blend of premium THC & CBD extracts.

15mg/ml THC & 15mg/ml CBD, Full plant premium THC & CBD extracts. Formulated with hand selected, outdoor grown, natural sunlight Hemp. Organic Olive Oil. Pure & simple.
Each 30ml bottle contains 409.5mg of THC & 409.5mg of CBD.

Directions: Take sublingually (under tongue) with a glass of water or try adding drops to your food or beverages. 15mg THC & 15mg CBD per 1ml (full dropper).
