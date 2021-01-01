Purefarma
Purefarma CBD Hemplixir 15
About this product
Strain Dominance: CBD
Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC <1 mg/g • TOTAL CBD 15 mg/g
Full Spectrum Premium Oil
Terpene profile: Beta caryophyllene, Alpha bisabolol, Myrcene, Humulene, Terpinolene
Tasting Notes: Earthy notes. Subtle spicy flavours
OUR CBD DAILY is a Non-psychoactive, full-bodied elixir formula ideal for your daily self-care routine.
15mg/ml CBD, Full plant premium extract. Made from hand selected, outdoor grown, natural sunlight Hemp. Non- Psychoactive Formulated in Organic Olive Oil. Pure & simple
Each 30ml bottle contains 409.5mg of CBD.
Directions: Take sublingually (under tongue) with a glass of water or try adding drops to your food or beverages. 15mg CBD per 1ml (full dropper).
Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC <1 mg/g • TOTAL CBD 15 mg/g
Full Spectrum Premium Oil
Terpene profile: Beta caryophyllene, Alpha bisabolol, Myrcene, Humulene, Terpinolene
Tasting Notes: Earthy notes. Subtle spicy flavours
OUR CBD DAILY is a Non-psychoactive, full-bodied elixir formula ideal for your daily self-care routine.
15mg/ml CBD, Full plant premium extract. Made from hand selected, outdoor grown, natural sunlight Hemp. Non- Psychoactive Formulated in Organic Olive Oil. Pure & simple
Each 30ml bottle contains 409.5mg of CBD.
Directions: Take sublingually (under tongue) with a glass of water or try adding drops to your food or beverages. 15mg CBD per 1ml (full dropper).
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!