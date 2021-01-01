Purefarma
Purefarma CBD Hemplixir 30
About this product
Strain Dominance: CBD
Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC <1 mg/g • TOTAL CBD 30 mg/g
Full Spectrum Premium Oil
Tasting Notes: Earthy notes, Subtle spicy flavours
Terpene profile: Beta caryophyllene, Alpha bisabolol, Myrcene, Humulene, Terpinolene
THE PATIENTS CHOICE Is our rich profile, non- psychoactive formula, tailored to our patients needs.
30mg/ml CBD, Full plant premium extract. Made from hand selected, outdoor grown, natural sunlight Hemp. Non- Psychoactive Formulated in Organic Olive Oil. Pure & simple
Each 30ml bottle contains 819mg of CBD.
Directions: Take sublingually (under tongue) with a glass of water or try adding drops to your food or beverages. 30mg CBD per 1ml (full dropper).
