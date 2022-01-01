About this product
Qwest was born from a deep appreciation for the plant and its process. We are here for the journey every grower undertakes with each new harvest and we respect that even with the most familiar cultivars there's always opportunity to go beyond the ordinary. Embrace the ripe side of the Mac. Dialling up the apple rind, sweet flesh and juicy elements of the Mac with the potent, dank and citrus rich diesel of Trophy Wife gives you more than your Red Delicious. Not fit for a pie and definitely not found at any orchard, Apple Mac is worth bobbing for.
QWEST CANNABIS
The Qwest Cannabis Estate sits in the Creston Valley - in the heart of British Columbia's traditional Cannabis Country where world-renowned BC Bud has been cultivated for decades.
Here our team of expert growers, with over 50 years combined experience in creating some of the world's best cannabis, nurture the plants with passion and care. They know that creating great flower is a true partnership between cultivar and cultivator. Between plant and person.
We cultivate uncommon strains and rare phenotypes: strains that embody the best aroma, taste, look, and effect. These rare and coveted strains are available only for a limited time.
Qwest Cannabis is handcrafted from the seed up.
Small Batch Grown: so we can carefully monitor and attend to each individual plants needs.
Hang Dried and dry trimmed: ensuring buds aren't overly handled, protecting the hard one trichomes.
Hand Trimmed: Each bud is custom hand-trimmed - ensuring the strains unique characteristics stand out.
Top Cut: We harvest only top cuts - giving you the densest most robust buds.
Mountain Water: Our plants are nourished from our own water source - pure glacial water that runs naturally through the Qwest Estate.
