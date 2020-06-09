Enjoy our newest addition to our Three In One collection, CBD+. Same device, different cannabinoids. Experience the convenience of switching between effects in one device. You have the option to switch between Relax, Mix, & Energy, allowing you to choose how you want to feel.



This device is 3ML contains 2500MG of CBD, CBG, and CBN. Inside the disposable there are two chambers, one infused with relaxing terpenes and the other infused with energy terpenes. When activating both chambers, you will feel the effects of both.



We start with CBD, CBG, & CBN distillate and add all natural, non-synthetic terpenes to create a sublime cannabis experience. These vapes are rechargeable, with a USB-C charging port on the bottom of the device.



Ingredients: Broad Spectrum CBD Distillate, CBG Distillate, CBN Distillate, Propylene Glycol, Natural Terpenes, and Artificial Flavors.

