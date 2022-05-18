

Enjoy our supreme hemp-based cannabis device: the Delta 8 + THC-P Three In One Disposable Vape. You can easily change from vaping Indica to Sativa to Hybrid with the flick of a switch. This device is available in 9 flavors.



Inside the disposable there are two chambers, one Indica infused terpenes and the other with Sativa infused terpenes. When activating both chambers, you will feel the effects of a Hybrid strain.



We start with Delta-8 & THC-P distillate and add natural, non-synthetic terpenes to create a sublime cannabis experience. These vapes are rechargeable, with a USB-C charging port on the bottom of the device. This device is 3.5ML and contains 3000MG of cannabinoids. There is approx. 2880MG D8 and 120MG THC-P.



Ingredients: Delta 8 Distillate, THC-P Distillate , Natural, Non-Synthetic Terpenes, and Artificial Flavors



To Turn On the Device:



Press the black button 5 times rapidly to turn the device on or off. The white light around the button will flash to indicate a power on or off status.



To Use the Device:



(Note: Pressing the black button will activate vaporization. Pressing the button first and holding it will produce a more potent inhalation.)



1. Take one inhalation, hold it in for a few seconds, and then exhale smoothly.



2. Repeat three to four times, waiting at least 1 minute between each draw.



3. If desired, repeat after 30-40 minutes.



4. To switch between effects, use the slider located on the bottom of the device. Move the slider to the middle to activate Hybrid. Move the slider to the right to activate Sativa. Move the slider all the way to the left to activate Indica.

