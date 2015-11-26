What is a CBD Strawberry Vape Pen?

R.A. Royal CBD vape pens offer sublime flavor and hemp-derived relief with no intoxicating effects. Each pen contains 0.5 ML of vape juice with 100 MG of CBD isolate in a portable and discreet package. These pens are perfect for a stroll through the park or a mid-day work break. Our strawberry flavor has notes of sweet berry.



What is in the CBD Strawberry Vape Pen?

Ingredients:

Enriched proprietary formulated industrial hemp cannabidiol (CBD), USP kosher glycol, USP kosher vegetable glycerin, natural terpenes, artificial flavoring.



Vape Juice Quantity: 0.5 ML



CBD Potency: 100 MG



Directions for CBD Strawberry Vape Pens:

Inhale for 1-3 seconds.

Exhale smoothly.

Repeat 1-6 times, waiting at least 1 minute between draws.

You should feel the effects in about 10 minutes.

If desired, repeat after 30-40 minutes.



Warnings and Disclaimers

Must be 21 or older to purchase this product.

Keep out of reach of children and pets.

Not for use by women who are nursing or pregnant.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, prevent, or cure any disease.

This product is federally legal in the United States under the 2018 Farm Bill.



