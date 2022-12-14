About this product
About this strain
Blue Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
123 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
35% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
20% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
