About this product
About this strain
Tropic Thunder effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people say it helps with anxious
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!