About this product
About this strain
Watermelon Zkittlez effects
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
9% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Headache
2% of people say it helps with headache
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
