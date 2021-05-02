About this product
About this strain
Blue Raspberry effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
59 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
10% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people say it helps with anxious
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
