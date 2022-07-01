What is a Regall CBD Watermelon Vape Pen?

We formulate Regall CBD vape pens for maximum taste and value. Each 0.5 ML pen contains 70 MG of CBD isolate, meaning you get the relaxation of hemp-derived cannabinoids with no THC or psychoactive effects. Our watermelon-flavored disposables taste like crisp, refreshing summer melon.



Why Should I Vape CBD?

There are several reasons why vaping CBD is a great choice. CBD may confer numerous benefits, such as easing anxiety, stress, or pain. Vaping CBD is the fastest way to get it into your body's endocannabinoid system so you can start feeling its effects. Onset time with vaping is typically ten minutes or less. Unlike edibles, vapes have no dietary impact, so those watching their caloric or sugar intake can use them with peace of mind.



How do I use Regall CBD Vape Pens?

Draw in an inhalation for a few seconds.

Hold in the vapor for a few seconds.

Exhale smoothly.

Repeat one to six times. Wait at least a minute between draws.

If desired, repeat after thirty to forty minutes.



What is in Regall CBD Vape Pens?

Vape Juice Quantity per Pen: Approx. 0.5 ML



CBD Quantity per Pen: Approx. 70 MG CBD



Ingredients: Enriched proprietary formulated industrial hemp cannabidiol (CBD), USP kosher glycol, USP kosher vegetable glycerin, natural terpenes, artificial flavoring.



Warnings and Disclaimers

Must be 21 or older to purchase this product.

Keep out of reach of children and pets.

Not for use by women who are nursing or pregnant.

Consult your physician before using this product.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, prevent, or cure any disease.

This product is federally legal in the United States under the 2018 Farm Bill.

