About this product

A RIFF on the classics has arrived, Grand Daddy Purps x Sour Kush. We brought these two indica heavy-hitters together to create a new iconic duo. Grand Daddy features a pungent explosion of berry, grape and earthiness that punches in at 76% THC.



Our unique extraction process preserves cannabis terpenes and reintroduces them back into the THC extract. This process allows users to experience and enjoy the native terpene flavours of cannabis. RIFF vape pens contain no additives and are filled with 90% cannabis distillate and 10% cannabis derived terpenes for the truest representation of the cannabis plant.



Elevate your vape with 100% cannabis and 100% cannabis terps.