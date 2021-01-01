About this product

RIFF is all about creative collaboration, especially when it’s two sativa-dominant juggernauts like Jean Guy x Super Lemon Haze. Don’t let the lemony and citrus-sweet notes of this RIFF on the classics fool you–this high potency THC extract comes in at 76% THC creating a true cannabis experience.



Our unique extraction process preserves cannabis terpenes and reintroduces them back into the THC extract. This process allows users to experience and enjoy the native terpene flavours of cannabis. RIFF PAX® ERA® Pods contain no additives and are filled with 90% cannabis distillate and 10% cannabis derived terpenes for the truest representation of the cannabis plant.



Elevate your vape with 100% cannabis and 100% cannabis terps.