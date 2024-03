The Rokin Bar is a 510 conceal battery that hides your 510 cartridges inside the device. The Bar has 4 temperature settings, a preheat function, button or autodraw activated, a big 600MAH lithium ion battery and Powerwave heating technology. The Rokin Bar is backed by Rokin's 1 year warranty and amazing customer service where people actually answer the phone. It fits up to 2 gram cartridges.

