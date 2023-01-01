Now you can use your 510 threaded battery that is button activated for wax or any other concentrates while on the go. The uniquely designed wax cartridge has been made to specifically fit our Mini Tank, Dial, or Rage model batteries.



To use the wax tank, just screw the wax tank into any 510 threaded battery that is button activated like the Mini Tank or Rage. You can also use the Wax Tank on our Dial but not on the Quickdraw or any other auto draw battery. Then remove the glass top and load up your favorite wax or concentrate into the ceramic cup. Once it’s filled up, replace the glass top, turn on your battery, and you’re all set to go!



The wax tank features a crushed quartz atomizer in a ceramic cup with a borosilicate glass top for great tasting hits everytime.

