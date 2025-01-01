Rosineer NEXUS Stainless Steel Dabbing Tool Kit is a comprehensive five-tool set designed for both novice and seasoned users of concentrates. It includes:



- the versatile EdgeBall Tool that boasts a sleek dual-ended design with a rounded ball tip for scooping and stirring, and a precision blade for slicing and spreading dabs. Made of all-metal, it offers durability, heat resistance, and easy cleaning—perfect for beginners and experienced extract enthusiasts alike.

- the adaptable ChiselScoop Tool, a dual-ended stainless steel instrument designed for precision and versatility. Its chisel tip is perfect for scraping and slicing solid concentrates like shatter, while the rounded scoop end effortlessly handles soft waxes, budder, and sauces without sticking or smearing

- the FlatScrape Tool designed for versatility and precision. The flat scraper tip excels at collecting thick or sticky concentrates from surfaces like glass jars and silicone mats, while the slim paddle end is perfect for scooping waxy materials or applying dabs in tight spaces such as nails, bangers, or coils.

- the PackMaster Tool ideal for effortlessly packing and shaping dry herbs or concentrates. The flat-end tamper ensures a tight, even pack into bowls, joints, or bangers, while the rounded blunt end is perfect for funneling, shaping ground material, and loading without damaging delicate glass or paper.

- the TweezeFlex Tool, curved, precision tweezers designed for safe, touch-free handling of concentrates and accessories. The tool's angled fine tips provide a firm grip on small items like terp pearls and sticky dab material without direct hand contact, while the slim, curved profile ensures excellent visibility and maneuverability in bangers, jars, or tight rigs.



Crafted entirely from durable stainless steel, each tool ensures heat resistance and easy maintenance, making this kit an essential addition to any extraction enthusiast's collection. The kit comes with a soft carrying case.



Specifications



Number of tools: 5

Material: Stainless steel

Carrying case: 1



Please see the company's website for pricing, purchasing, and more details.



