Indica

4.2 559 reviews

Super Skunk

Super Skunk

A predominantly indica variety, Super Skunk takes its robust flowers from its parent strain Skunk #1. By backcrossing the legendary Skunk with Afghani genetics, Sensi Seeds created a strain with dense, thick buds that are known to be extremely pungent with a surprisingly sweet taste. This strain produces a bold relaxing effect over the body and is a great answer for increased stress and body pains.

Relaxed 62%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 46%
Sleepy 32%
Uplifted 32%
Stress 37%
Pain 30%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 23%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 40%
Dry eyes 24%
Paranoid 13%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Super Skunk
First strain child
Super Snow Lotus
child
Second strain child
Kahuna
child

